Eagle drop to 0-2 this season with a loss to Perkins

The Hennessey Eagles season got off to a 0-2 start Friday with a 28-7 loss to Perkins-Tryon in a non-district game.

The Eagles started the game in promising form against the Demons with a 12 play, 65 yard drive, capped by a one-yard touchdown run from senior back Dillon Joyce to give the Eagles an early 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. The rest of the game, however, did not go the Eagles way.

On the very next drive, the Demons drove 66 yards in six plays capped by a two-yard touchdown run by Landon Mages. A missed two-point attempt left the Eagles with a 7-6 lead.

