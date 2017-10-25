EAGLES BEAT TONKAWA 28 - 12

The coaches kept preaching, but the team kept losing.

But last Friday night in Tonkawa, everything came together for a statement win the Hennessey Eagles desperately needed.

The Eagles marched into Tonkawa and stunned the previously unbeaten Buccaneers 28-12 behind a monster performance from Dillon Joyce and their defense.

