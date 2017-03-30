Eagles blow past competition last weekend to win Fairview Invitational Tournament

After a sluggish start to the season, the Hennessey baseball team is showing signs of returning to its expected form.

The Eagles blew past the competition last weekend to win the Fairview Invitational Tournament. All three wins were by run-rule as the Eagles improved their record to 8-5.

Mooreland was the final victim at Fairview as the Bearcats were dropped 18-0 in five innings.

Matthew Smith earned the win with 2 2/3 innings. The senior allowed just one hit and struck out five. Fabian Valles closed out the game and also gave up one hit while sitting down three via the strikeout.

Ben Moreno provided more than enough offense as he collected two hits, scored three times and drove in four more runs.

Dayton Wymore scored four runs while Ashton Rapp drove in three and scored twice.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/