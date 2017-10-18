Eagles crush Pawhuska 51-12

The Hennessey Eagles earned back to back wins for the first time this season courtesy of a total demolition of the Huskies from Pawhuska, earning their second victory of the season 51-12.

The Eagles scored early and often in the first half rushing out to a 51-0 lead by the break.

The Eagles’ defense got the scoring started by dropping Husky player Cade McNeil in the backfield for a safety and a 2-0 lead. From there, junior quarterback Zane Hugaboom rushed 35 yards for a touchdown and a 9-0 lead.

On the next drive for Pawhuska, the Eagle defense again stepped up with a big play as senior Aidan Craun recovered a Pawhuska fumble and went 36 yards for the touchdown and a 16-0 lead.

