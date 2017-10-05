Eagles drop to 0-6 with loss to Chisholm

The Hennessey Eagles dropped another tough game to a district foe as the Chisholm Longhorns defeated the Eagles 43-24 during Homecoming Friday night.

The Longhorns opened the scoring early in the first quarter when Longhorn quarterback Braden Meek connected with Cade Balenti for a 42 yard scoring strike and a 7-0 lead. Just three minutes later Meek connected again, this time with Noah Hann for a 47 yard touchdown pass and a 15-0 lead.

Late in the first, the Eagles finally got on the scoreboard courtesy of a 24 yard field goal by junior kicker Kevin Suarez, which cut the score to 15-3.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/