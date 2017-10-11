Eagles earn first win of the season over Perry

Wed, 10/11/2017 - 12:00am News Staff
By: 
William Carroll

It took the Hennessey Eagles nearly the entire game to snatch a victory against the Maroons of Perry, but they did so with a late touchdown that sealed the team’s first victory of the season.

The Eagles, who came into the game at 0-6, and the Maroons, who came in at 3-3, battled through a scoreless first quarter before a big play by Eagles’ senior running back Dillon Joyce broke the deadlock.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/

Category: 
Sports

The Hennessey Clipper

117 S. Main
PO Box 338
Hennessey, OK 73742

Phone: 405-853-4888

 

 