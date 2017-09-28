Eagles fall to 0-5 with loss to Alva

Hennessey Eagles star running back Dillon Joyce ran for 222 yards Friday night against the Goldbugs of Alva, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles dropped their fifth game of the season 49-27.

The Eagles dropped behind as the Goldbugs scored twice in the first quarter and once in the second to take a commanding 21-0 lead. The Goldbugs scored first, midway through the first quarter on a 43 yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Mitchell Meyer to senior receiver T.W. Beiswanger for a 7-0 lead. Alva immediately scored again when a Hennessey fumble on the kickoff resulted in yet another Goldbugs’ touchdown and a 14-0 lead. Early in the second, Alva scored their third unanswered touchdown with a nine yard touchdown run for a 21-0 lead.

