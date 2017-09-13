Eagles lose 37-14 to rival Kingfisher

Wed, 09/13/2017 - 12:00am News Staff
By: 
William Carroll

The Hennessey Eagles were without leading rusher and workhorse senior Dillon Joyce this week as they fell at Kingfisher 37-14.

Kingfisher got on the board first against the Eagles with an 11 yard touchdown run by Cole Crosswhite, which put the Yellowjackets up 7-0 with 7:12 to go in the first quarter.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/

Category: 
Sports

The Hennessey Clipper

117 S. Main
PO Box 338
Hennessey, OK 73742

Phone: 405-853-4888

 

 