Eagles lose 37-14 to rival Kingfisher

The Hennessey Eagles were without leading rusher and workhorse senior Dillon Joyce this week as they fell at Kingfisher 37-14.

Kingfisher got on the board first against the Eagles with an 11 yard touchdown run by Cole Crosswhite, which put the Yellowjackets up 7-0 with 7:12 to go in the first quarter.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/