Graveside services for Earl Jay Casteel, 73, Hennessey, will be at 2 p.m. Thurs., Sept, 7, 2017, at Hennessey Cemetery o¬fficiated by Rev. Duane Roever. Cremation arrangements are by Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. Earl Jay was born May 22, 1944, to Earl D. and Nancy (Bussard) Casteel and went to his eternal home on August 31, 2017. He grew up in Marshall, graduating in 1963. He then attended Okmulgee Tech graduating with a Diesel Mechanic degree. He worked for Conoco Gas Plant and DCP until his retirement. Earl married Linda Triem, February 1967 in Marshall, and they had two daughters. He later married Jyneeta Hilbolt in 1982 in Hennessey. His passions in life included fast cars, fishing and being a mechanic. Earl leaves behind two brothers, John and wife Jodi of Georgia, and Mike of Florida; two daughters, Traci Hamlett of Covington and Shelli Sulyma and husband Nick of Florida. Two step children and numerous grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, second wife Jyneeta and son-in-law Jerry Hamlett. May all your wild fish tales come true...we love you Dad! Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association with the funeral home serving as custodian of the fund.