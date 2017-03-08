Eldon Lee Hugaboom, 68, Garber, Okla. passed away Sun., Feb. 26, 2017 at the Integris Bass Baptist Hospital in Enid, Okla. Celebration of Life Services were held at 10 a.m., Sat., March 4, 2017 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Garber with the Rev. Scott Ray officiating. Burial followed in the Garber Cemetery under the direction of the Dugger Funeral Home in Garber. Friends may leave online condolences at www.brownduggerfuneralhome.com The family has suggested memorials to the Garber Lions Club and contributions may be left at the Dugger Funeral Home in Garber. Eldon Lee Hugaboom was born Nov., 26, 1948 in Woodward, Okla. to Bob & Susie (Heekin) Hugaboom. Eldon graduated from Buffalo High School in May of 1967, he then graduated from Hospital Corps School in Feb., 1968. Eldon graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in June of 1975. Eldon served four years with the United States Navy, as Vietnam Veteran receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal Award, Vietnam Service Medal (3 Stars) and Navy Unite Commendation before being honorable discharged. On April 11, 1976 Eldon married Dolores Gaye and she preceded him in death in 2010. Eldon graduated from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Physician’s Associate Program in August 1977 with Bachelor of Science with Distinction. Most recently Advanced Cardiac Life Support Certified in October of 2002. Eldon worked for Newman Memorial Hospital from 1977-81, 1981- 89 at Hudson-Suthers Clinic, William Key Correctional Center from 1989-93, 1993-00 Laverne Family Heath Clinic and most recently, Integris from 2000-15 when he retired. Eldon was a member of the Oklahoma Academy of Physician’s Assistants, former board member American Academy of Physician’s Assisters, former delegate. He was also a scout master, T-ball coach, school board member in Buffalo, and a Lions Club Member where he served as the District Governor. Survivors include two sons, Damian Hugaboom and wife Teresa of Hennessey, Shawn Hugaboom and wife Darla of Huxley, Iowa; one daughter Tiffani Hugaboom of Garber; grandchildren, Gage Hugaboom, Zane Hugaboom, Hilary Hugaboom, Noah Anderson, Lucas Hugaboom, Amelia Hugaboom and Seth Hugaboom, and a brother, Dusty Bob Hugaboom and wife Lisa of Enid.