Elwood Dee Walker was born March 6, 1948, in Norton, Kansas and died Mon., Aug 14, 2017, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City. Elwood was raised in Northwest Kansas on the family farm where they raised sheep and cattle. He and his little sister Susan were raised in an environment that consisted of hard work and strong family values. It was nothing for them to ride a horse 10 miles to town or to go visit someone. He carried that part of his life with him to the end. Elwood married Karen Jackson in Oberlin, KS on January 19, 1967. ¬ is union brought three sons, Rodney, Shawn, and Michael Walker. Elwood married Marilyn Graham on April 21, 1983, in Kingfisher, OK. ¬ is marriage gave Elwood a step daughter and two stepsons that he raised as his own, Ray and Korbi Graham and Rochelle Graham O’Neal. Marilyn now had a houseful of five boisterous teenagers and Elwood to top it off.¬ There were horses to feed, cattle to help gather and all the work and play associated with life in the country. Elwood told his kids “I don’t care what time you go to bed, but I know what time you’re getting up!” Elwood lived life to the fullest. The wide prairies and pasture roping with his friends, finishing with George, playing with his kids and grandkids, teaching them to ride, throw a loop or crack a whip, front porch conversations and country drives with Marilyn, these were just a few of the things he loved. He always said he was born a hundred years too late. Elwood was a true cowboy, it was reflected in his life, work and the way he valued family and friends. For Elwood, blood wasn’t the only thing that made you family. Many of you were like a brother, sister, son or daughter to him. And little children….... God saved the so est part of his heart for them. When Elwood went peacefully early Monday morning, Marilyn gently commented, Elwood is riding Nasty on the prairie in Heaven. Elwood was preceded in death by his infant son Michael, his father Virgil Walker and his step father Lloyd Wente, his daughter in law, Leila Graham His Favorite horses, Nasty and Ben and his dog Cooner. Surviving is his wife Marilyn Walker of the home, Dover; Mother, Nadine Wente, Hennessey; Sister, Susan Anderson; Crescent; Sons Rodney & Tracie Walker, Hennessey; Shawn & Julie Walker, Dover; Ray Graham, Dover; and Korbi Graham and Michelle, Fairview. Daughter Rochelle & Larry O’Neal, Oklahoma City And his grandchildren A.J & Sydney Graham, Corey Graham, Kristina Walker, Dylan Walker, Jordan Moorman & Aaron Walker Great Grandchildren, Logan, Bently and Cole Graham, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. And a special mention to his nephew John who was there for him anytime. In lieu of flowers, the Elwood Walker family requests that memorials be made to the following: OK Quarter Horse Association for the OK School for the Blind – Western Heritage Day 5506 N Rockwell Ave, Bethany, OK 73008, in memory of Elwood Walker. ¬ is was Elwood’s wish for his close friends, Don and Diane LaPorte.