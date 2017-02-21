Enid man is charged with first degree murder in death of Matousek

Beki Bajo Jr., 23, Enid, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of John Charles (JC) Matousek of Hennessey Saturday night. The charge was filed Tuesday afternoon in Garfield County court by assistant district attorney Carter Jennings.

Matousek, 64, Hennessey, was killed when Bajo hit his vehicle head-on after eluding Enid and Waukomis police on US 81.

Bajo is reportedly still in the OU Medical Center, Okla City, but an arrest warrant was issued for him, according to online court records.