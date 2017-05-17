Ernest Doc Trojan

A Rosary will be held Wednesday, May 17,2017 at 7:00 P.M at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bison. Following there will be a gathering for friends and family in the St Joseph’s Commons. The Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Ernest J. “Doc” Trojan will be held Thursday, May 18 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bison, the church in which he was baptized 89 years ago. Reverend Edward Menasco will officiate. Burial will follow at the Bison Cemetery under the direction of Brown- Cummings Funeral Home. Ernest was born on November 17, 1927 to Joseph J. and Anna Pacula Trojan on the Trojan Family 1893 Homestead Centennial farm, which continues to be operated by the family. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School through the 8th grade where he, along with his school-aged sisters and cousins, lived with their grandmother, Mary Pribil Trojan, in Bison during the school week. He then attended Hennessey High School graduating in 1946. On October 30, 1950 Ernest married Theresa Ann Vater at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Enid. Throughout his life, he worked on the family farm, as well as full time jobs at George E. Failing Co. as a lathe operator, residential construction, and then later 20 years in the civil service at Vance Air Force Base. Ernest and Theresa owned and operated Trojan’s Nursery and Greenhouse in Bison for 35 years. He enjoyed the research relationship he participated in with OSU and its horticulture department. The Nursery business then transitioned into Trojan Furniture of Bison. In later years, he particularly enjoyed European travel with his son John and wife Kandy. He also devoted time to his passion for writing, storytelling and preserving local history. Several of his publications are in the archives of the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. Ernest was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bison, as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus, Bison Lions Club, The Hennessey Literary Society, and a charter member of the Bison Rural Water District Board. Ernest passed from this life early May 12, 2017 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by four sons: Jim (wife Anita) of Enid; David (wife Sharon) of Enid; John (wife Kandy) of Bison; and Mike (wife Rebekah) of Oklahoma City. His grandchildren include Dr. Tim Trojan (wife Jessica); Chris Trojan (wife Valerie); Lacie Trojan; Amy Thielke (husband Matt); Dr. Brandon Trojan (wife Sara); and Dr. Ryan Trojan (wife Kaci). Ernest also leaves behind six great-grandchildren and two sisters Beatrice Hladik and Doris Martini. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Theresa, of more than 59 years. Memorials may be made to the Catholic Foundation of Oklahoma- Ernest J. and Theresa Trojan Family Endowment; OMRF; the Ernest J. and Theresa Trojan Family Endowment at the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation; or to a charity of the donor’s choice with Brown- Cummings Funeral Home serving as custodian of the funds. Condolences may be made to the family online at WWW.BrownCummings.com