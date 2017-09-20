Prayer vigil for Ernest Matousek, 92, of Hennessey, will be at 7 p.m. Fri., Sept. 15, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Sat., Sept. 16, 2017, at St. Joseph’s officiated by Rev. Ed Menasco. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home.

Ernest was born west of Hennessey on March 29, 1925, to John and Emma Fuksa Matousek and died Mon., Sept. 11, 2017.

Ernest graduated from Hennessey High School in 1943 and served in the US Army in WWII. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and St. Joseph’s Men’s Club.

He married Delores A. Schovanec on Aug. 22, 1951, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Enid. The couple lived and farmed in the Hennessey area all their lives.

Ernest served on the Hennessey School Board for 20 years and also served as president of the Oklahoma State School Board Association. Ernest was a member of the American Legion for 69 years.

He is survived by four sons, Dr. David Matousek and wife Jo Elaine, Dr. Denis Matousek and wife Melissa, James Matousek and wife Kathie all of Hennessey, Robert Matousek and wife Rhonda of Berthoud Colo.; one daughter Mary Matousek of Cashion; one daughter-in-law Terri Matousek of Hennessey; 21 grandchildren Rachael and husband Tanner Rowland, Katrina Matousek and husband John Ames, Captain Phillip Matousek and wife Kara, Emily Matousek, Maureen and husband Austin Watford, Stephen Matousek, Joseph Matousek, Dr. Jennifer and husband Dr. John Ronck, Dr. James Matthew Matousek and wife Sarah, Katie and husband Dr. Jeremy Schneider, Dr. Sarah and husband James Fraser, Becky and husband Chris Battin, Jacob Matousek and wife Jennifer, Michael Matousek, Renee Matousek, Marie and husband Phillip Hladik, Chris Wright, Marcie and husband Josh Durst, Michaela Matousek, Hannah Matousek, Maggie Matousek and 34 great-grandchildren.

Ernest was preceded in death by his wife, Delores, one son, John C. Matousek, one sister, Wilma Markes, and one brother Adolph Matousek.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Joseph’s Calvary Cemetery Fund with the funeral home serving as custodian of the fund.