Memorial services for Estelle Simmons, 90, formerly of Hennessey, will be at 2:30 p.m. Sat., Sept. 16, 2017, at Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home, Hennessey.

Estelle was born at Eastland, Texas on Nov. 5, 1926, to Benjamin and Tiny Green Tucker and died Mon., Sept. 11, 2017, at her home in Enid.

She married Bobby Jack Simmons in Houston on Dec. 28, 1943.

She is survived by three daughters Cathy Sanders and husband Leslie of Fairmont, Cynthia Heath and husband Steven of Enid, Cecilia Green of Enid; nine grandchildren, Felicia Bozworth, Shayne Stanford, Minka Betchan, Bobbie Heath, Heath Ratzlaff , Beverly Osmus, Trenton Eaton, Cohlton Eaton, Callista Perigo, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Estelle was preceded in death by her husband Bob, one infant grandson Michael Scott Stanford and one sister Geneva Richardson.