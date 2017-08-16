On Thurs., Aug. 3, 2017, Esther Pauline “Ep/Eppie” Streck Staggs celebrated her 90th birthday with God, her husband Sam Staggs, her parents Martin and Maggie Streck, her grandson Adam Worden, and all of her brothers and sisters. She was the last, and entered into rest on Sun., Jan. 15, 2017, in the home of her son, Fred Staggs in Oklahoma City, OK. Four things were the corner stones of Esther’s life: her immediate and extended family and friends; her graduation from Hennessey High School; her many years of service as librarian of the Hennessey Public Library; and, her dedication and service to her church, the First Christian Church of Hennessey. No service was held; her life speaks for itself. Please share fond memories with one another, and smile. Esther is survived by her son, Fred Staggs; daughter and sonin- law, Sharon and Pete Worden; granddaughter and grandsonin- law, Samantha and Monty Moery; great-grandchildren Chloe, Peyton, Izzy and Maddi Moery; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorials may be made directly to the Hennessey Public Library.