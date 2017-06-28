Everyone is different in one way or another

When I made my way back to our table after my second trip to the restaurant’s buffet I noticed a guy in a cowboy hat. You couldn’t miss him. I saw him when I returned to the table with my son and his 10-year-old daughter. My granddaughter ate away at her dessert plate.

“Did you catch a glimpse of that guy in the cowboy hat?” I asked my son. “Yes,” he said. My granddaughter dug into another dessert. “He’s sure a rhinestone cowboy,” I said about the man’s bejeweled hat and his western-style outfit you’d expect to see a singer wear on a stage. My son cleared his throe and said, “Mother, maybe that’s just who he is. Maybe he’s just being authentic.” My granddaughter caught her dad’s tone and looked up from her chocolate.

