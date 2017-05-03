Facebook gets a snake bite

Facebook is one of those things that newspaper people both love and hate. We hate aspects of it that revolve around fake news stories. This includes, not only clearly fake stories created with the intention of confusing people, but also rumors and innuendo spread by well-meaning citizens about issues they don’t fully comprehend.

Sometimes though Facebook serves a useful and interesting service.

