FCCLA fundraiser ‘Bubble Soccer’ is March 29

If you like to watch grownups playing soccer from the safety of giant bubbles, catch the fundraiser game hosted by the FCCLA from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wed., March 29 at the football field. Cost of the event is $5 admission and $10 to play.

Bubble Soccer is when teams get together to play wearing giant bubbles allowing them to bump, roll and flip over while trying to score a goal.

The first game will be Hennessey Public School teachers vying with each other, and other games will be between students and spectators.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/