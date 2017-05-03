Florence Faye “Kelly” Rains

The funeral for Florene Faye “Kelly” Rains, 77 was at 2:00 PM Wed., May 3, 2017 at First Christian Church and was officiated by Rex Haymaker. Burial followed at Banner Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home.

Kelly was born at Hennessey on June 14, 1939 to Cecil and Clara Anderson Kelly and died Saturday April 29, 2917 at her home in Hennessey.

She married John Rains in Oilton on November 24, 1962.

She is survived by her husband John of the home; two daughters Teresa Rains of Waukomis, Malinda Tuell of Hennessey, one son Johnny Rains of Hennessey; nine grandchildren Gavin Tuell and wife Kim, Leigha Tuell, Trescie Kent and husband Mike, JohniDee Phelan and husband Matt, James Blevins and wife Dana, Megan Rains, April Rains, Summer Rains, Stormi Rains; one sister Nellie Tice of Crescent; two brothers Harold Haymaker of Coffeyville, Kansas, Don Haymaker of Independence, Kansas; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Kelly was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, and one great granddaughter.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to O. U. Medical Center-Pediatrics with the funeral home serving as custodian of the fund.