Football and rattlesnakes

For a journalist, stories come in all shapes and sizes. Often, they also come at times you least expect them.

Since my move to Oklahoma I have been looking forward to Okeene’s rattlesnake hunt. Not that I am a big fan of snakes in general, but I always like interesting and somewhat unique events. I was generally of the belief that I would have to wait until late April to participate in any form of snake hunting and yet circumstance or fortune brought the opportunity to my door last Friday.

An email notified me that none other than Oklahoma State University Coach Mike Gundy would be in Okeene Friday to go rattlesnake hunting and that the Okeene Record could come along and get some photos. So I made my way to Okeene Friday morning and met long-time snake hunters Bill Baker and Todd Felder, as well as Gundy and his family (sans oldest son Gavin).

After loading up and heading to the hills west of town, Mike Gundy, middle son Gunnar and youngest son Gage learned how to properly handle rattlesnakes.

