Former HHS teacher will turn 100 today

Marjorie Ellen Bennett Scott of Hennessey has seen the town grow and change a great deal during her lifetime.

She was born southwest of Hennessey in 1917, and spent her childhood here. Marjorie observed her 100th birthday today (Thurs., Aug. 17) with family, and will celebrate with a party here Saturday.

Friends, family and former students may celebrate with her from 2-4 p.m. Sat., Aug. 19 in the Family Life Center at the First United Methodist Church.

“My parents’ home burned 10 days before my birth,” Marjorie said. “The only thing they saved was my brother and his high chair.”

