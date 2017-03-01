Four-millionth child gets eyes screened

After more than 50 years of continued support to children’s education through better vision, Vizavance, formerly Prevent Blindness Oklahoma, screened its fourmillionth child with the Oklahoma Masons Monday morning at Dover Elementary School.

The four-millionth child screened in the state of Oklahoma was Dover seventh grader Yareli Obeso, who received a goody bag of items including items from Golden Chick and Sonic in Hennessey.

