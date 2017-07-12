Fourth of July Fun Celebration was a success

The Lions Club’s Fourth of July celebration was held at the Splash Pad Park on Mitchell Rd. The celebration started at 10 a.m. with Frog and Turtle races. Throughout the day there were water inflatables, water kickball, horse shoes and other fun activities for both kids and adults. Shown above: (from left) brothers Lincoln and Ben Smith, sons of Justin and Amy Smith; (center) Rylynn Compton, daughter of Dylan Compton and Shelby Crump; (right) siblings Charlee and Wade Walker, children of Brandon and Becky Walker.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/