The funeral for Fred William (Bill) Schulz, Jr., 82, was at 10 a.m. Mon., July 3, 2017, at Union Chapel Church and was officiated by Rev. Kevin Copenhaver and Rev. Duane Roever. Burial followed at Lyon Valley Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. Bill was born September 14, 1934, east of Bison, the son of Fred William Schulz, Sr. and Hattie May Eckhardt Schulz on the Schulz homestead where his father was born three miles east of Bison, Oklahoma. Bill attended first through eighth grade at Freedom School District #116 country school and graduated from Waukomis High School in 1952, where he played basketball, was a cheerleader and participated in woodworking and FFA. One of the highlights of his youth was the weekends when all his uncles, aunts and cousins got together. That is when all the boy cousins dreamed up things to do, things they still enjoy laughing about. Bill gave his heart to the Lord on Valentine’s Day 1953, and was baptized in Charlie Nelson’s pond. Bill married Doris Hawk at the Union Chapel east of Hennessey on May 24, 1955, and they were blessed with 62 years of marriage. Bill was a member of the Christian Union Chapel Church where he loved to sing bass. He also whistled with his wife, Doris and cousin, Eldon Weber. Bill and his cousin, Herman Schulz, Jr, formed the Schulz Construction Company in 1953, which worked in soil conservation. He loved to doze the soil and had a good eye for the way the water flows. Bill is survived by his wife, Doris Hawk Schulz; three daughters, Freda and husband Ron Miller, Hogeye, Arkansas, Karen Conley, Enid, and Peggy and Michael Calvin of Bison; five grandchildren, Ben and wife Shannon Miller of St. Paul, Arkansas, Jamie and husband Chris Smith of Enid, Jimmy and wife Kate Ladwig of Hennessey, Andrew Miller and Joshua Miller of Hogeye, Arkansas, and seven great-grandchildren, Kasey Adams, Taylor and Jameson Ladwig, Eli Miller, Katie Miller and Kelsey and McKenna Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Hattie Schulz and his brothers Ernest, Merle, Jack, Marion and Bobby. Memorial donations may be made in his name through the funeral home to Union Chapel Church, Camp Clearview or Hospice Circle of Love.