Friends car show was a huge success

Friend’s Bar owner, Mike Walter, said Saturday’s car show was the biggest turnout he’s ever had. He said that he had 59 car entries this year and estimates about 500-600 people attended the event.

“Street Outlaws White Rino was unable to attend the event due to his racing schedule, but John Andrade Sr., owner of the Red Dragon and Jayce Andrade, owner of the Yeti car, both came out with their cars after a late night of racing,” said Walter. “Fans enjoyed getting autographs and visiting with the Street Outlaw stars.”

