Gary Hajek

Recitation of the Rosary for Gary Joe Hajek, 76, Hennessey, will be at 6:00 PM Friday February 17, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM Saturday February 18, 2017 at St. Joseph’s officiated by Rev. Phillip Creider. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. The family will receive guests Saturday evening at Vernost Wine.

Gary was born in Hennessey on August 11, 1940 and passed away Tuesday February 14, 2017 after long fight with cancer.

Gary moved with his parents to a farm north of Hennessey at an early age. He attended Hennessey Schools and graduated in 1958. He was active in 4-H, FFA, athletics and was an Eagle Scout and Altar Boy at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.



He attended Oklahoma State University and then worked for the Frisco Railroad for five years. He invested his railroad wages in farms and owned five quarter sections of land by the time he was twenty-three years old. He farmed for the remainder of his life.

Gary married Judy Roberts on August 20, 1969. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Grand National Quail Club, and Hennessey Roundup Club where he was rodeo cook for over forty years.

He was active with the OSU Soil Fertility Research Team and donated test plots for over twenty-five years.

Gary is survived by his wife Judy of the home; three sons, Brent Hajek of Ames, Scott Hajek of Hennessey, Joey Hajek and wife Beth of Kingfisher; six grandchildren Jake, Randy, Kale, Reagan, Tasha and Taria; eight great-grandchildren, one brother Danny Hajek of Lacey.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Keith Allen Hajek.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the St. Joseph’s Men’s Club with the funeral home serving as custodian of the fund.