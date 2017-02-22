Recitation of the Rosary for Gary Joe Hajek, 76, Hennessey, was at 6 p.m. Fri., Feb. 17, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial was 10 a.m. Sat., Feb. 18, 2017 at St. Joseph’s officiated by Rev. Phillip Creider. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. The family received guests Saturday evening at Vernost Wine. Gary was born in Hennessey on Aug. 11, 1940 and passed away Tues., Feb. 14, 2017 after a long fight with cancer. Gary moved with his parents to a farm north of Hennessey at an early age. He attended Hennessey Public Schools and graduated in 1958. He was active in 4-H, FFA, athletics and was an Eagle Scout and Altar Boy at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He attended Oklahoma State University and then worked for the Frisco Railroad for five years. He invested his railroad wages in farms and owned five quarter sections of land by the time he was 23 years old. He farmed for the remainder of his life. Gary married Judy Roberts on Aug. 20, 1969. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Grand National Quail Club, and Hennessey Roundup Club where he was rodeo cook for over 40 years. He was active with the OSU Soil Fertility Research Team and donated test plots for over 25 years. Gary is survived by his wife Judy of the home; three sons, Brent Hajek of Ames, Scott Hajek of Hennessey, Joey Hajek and wife Beth of Kingfisher; six grandchildren Jake, Randy, Kale, Reagan, Tasha and Taria; eight great-grandchildren, and one brother, Danny Hajek of Lacey. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Keith Allen Hajek. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the St. Joseph’s Men’s Club with the funeral home serving as custodian of the fund.