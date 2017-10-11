A Celebration of Life Service for Geneva M. Maly age 94 of Hennessey will be 2:00 pm Thursday at Ladusau-Evans Chapel with Rev Vernon Lee officiating. Burial will follow in the Bison Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Geneva was born June 7, 1923 in Wetumka, OK to George and Aquilla Kelly Annis and passed away Sunday, September 24, 2017 in the Hennessey Care Center. She was raised and attended school in Wetumka. She entered the Army in October 1943 and honorably discharged 1945. She married Stan Maly on November 27, 1972 and he passed away in 2005. They farmed in the Hennessey Community and enjoyed her dogs. She is survived by her daughter Brenda Phares and husband Maple of Enid, son Jack Toney of Hennessey, step daughter Linda Tucker and husband Kenny of Hennessey, Brother Charles Annis and wife Sandy, Sisters Luella Mosco and Janet May of Wetumka, OK, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and several other family members. Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Billy, Tommy, Riley, and Claude Annis, sisters; Edna Mae Hall, Louise Ivy, and Jean Ann Stephens. Memorials may be made to Hospice Circle of Love with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home serving as custodians of the funds. Condolences may be made online and the service may be viewed online at www.ladusauevans.com .