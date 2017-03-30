Get off your couch and vote

Next week will mark local elections for communities around the state of Oklahoma. In our own communities we have several interesting races and my hope is that citizens will take the time, get off their couches, or leave work for a few minutes and take the time to vote.

One of the things you will hear me rant about from time to time is the low voter turnout in local elections. Of course you have heard about how much lower voter turnout is for local elections versus national elections, but what you don’t often hear about is why it makes absolutely no sense. Generally, national media chalks it up to people not caring as much about their own community races, but the reality is it is one of propaganda and scope.

Take for instance the presidential election last year. For most of the candidates who competed in the primaries, the race actually began back in 2015 if not earlier. Candidates offered up their names as candidates, worked to get on the ballot in states around the country, and went on the media circuit to tout their qualifications.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/