Memorial services for Glen Clark will be at 2 p.m. at Buchanan Funeral Service, 8712 N. Council Rd., Oklahoma City Fri., April 7, 2017.

Henry Glen Clark was born in Garvin County to Andrew Jackson Clark and Lillie Irene (Walker) Clark.

He passed from this life at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City March 14, 2017 from Leukemia. Glen graduated from Pauls Valley High in 1954 and went to work for Shebester Inc. Oil Well Service. This became his life work including a partnership with his friend Jack Collins in Collins Well Service. He lived and worked in Hennessey for a time.

Glen was a mechanic, master rig builder, created works of art out of metal or wood and would fix anything for anyone. He had a heart of gold and was a patient boss as long as it was done “Glen’s way.”

He was preceded in death by his parents; little sister, Doris; and brother-in-law, W. C. Johnston.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years Linda; daughters, Glenna (Charles) Keller, Abby (Chad) Williams; son Eddy (Toni) Clark; and sister, Betty J. Johnston. Also to grieve are his beloved dogs, Joe, Gertie and Zena.

In lieu of flowers you may contribute to Pets & People Humane Society of Yukon or Leukemia/Lymphoma Society of Oklahoma.