Gritz, Lovell will be Grand Marshals at the 2017 Pat Hennessey Parade

The Grand Marshals for the 2017 Pat Hennessey Celebration will be former Hennessey mayor Bob Gritz and Judge Robert “Bob” Lovell.

Gritz and Lovell graduated from HHS in 1941 and 1944, respectively. Both men are World War II veterans.

Bob Gritz

Gritz was born on a farm four miles east of Hennessey. He married his first wife, Betty (nee Norris) on Nov. 19, 1940. He was working in the oil field when WWII broke out.

