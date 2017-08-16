Half-truths and deception is always inexcusable

Last week the Oklahoma Supreme Court declared a “cessation fee” on cigarettes passed by the legislature unconstitutional.

Why?

Because if it looks like a tax increase, walks like a tax increase, and smells like a tax increase, it is a tax increase.

The court agreed in a 9-0 vote!

Tax increases cannot be passed under the Oklahoma Constitution without a 75% majority vote of the House and the Senate thanks to State Question 640. Ever since 640’s passage the legislature has tried to find deceptive ways to skirt around the law that was voted in by the people.

