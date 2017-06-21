HARVEST: It’s all over except for the shouting

Many area farmers spent last weekend cutting their fields, and their hard work has paid off; area co-ops reported that harvest is over.

Mark Kirchner, the manager of CHS Inc., Hennessey, said the co-op was 70% done with harvest, as of Mon., June 12, and completed harvest on Sat., June 17.

The co-op took in about 115,000 bushels of canola with average test weights of 48-52 lbs. per bushel.

Kirchner said that the co-op took in 450,000 bushels of wheat this year, with average test weights of 56-63 lbs. per bushel.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/