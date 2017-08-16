Haymaker is national finalist for diversified crop production

The National FFA organization announced last week that Coleby Haymaker, Hennessey, was selected as a national finalist for the Nat ional FFA Proficiency Award in Diversified Crop Production Entrepreneurship.

Haymaker is one of four chosen to compete for this award at the national finals to be in October during the 90th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

The proficiency awards recognize outstanding student achievement in agribusiness gained through establishment of a new business, working for an existing company or otherwise gaining hands-on career experience.

