Heard and Seen

Overheard in a doctor’s office:

An elderly lady (that means she was seven years old than me) was fussing with her hair being in her eyes. Her daughter took out a hair barrette to fix that problem.

“We have the same kind of hair,” said the daughter.

“No we don’t. You have blonde hair and mine is white,” said the mother who held onto her walker.

“I meant we both have fine hair,” said the daughter as she clamped the barrette.

