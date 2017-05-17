Graveside services celebrating the life of Helen Joanne Cooper, 84, of Enid, (formerly of Wagoner) will be held at 10 a.m. Wed., May 17, 2017 in Memorial Park Cemetery with Reverend Jeff Baker officiating. Services are under the direction of Brown- Cummings Funeral Home. Helen was born January 5, 1926 in Goltry, OK. to Clarence and Erdie Jantz, and passed from this life on May 13, 2017 in Enid, OK. She grew up in Carrier, OK. while attending Carrier schools, graduating with the class of 1944. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hennessey, OK. She worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. as a long-distance operator in Enid, OK. until her true love, Marion J. Cooper, returned from the Marine Corps in World War II. They were married November 30, 1944 in Enid, OK. They lived and farmed in the Carrier and Hennessey areas while raising their three children until they moved to Ft. Gibson Lake in the Wagoner are in October 1967. They were married 64 years until Marion’s passing in December of 2008. JoAnne is a Life Member of DAV Auxiliary. She is survived by her three children: only daughter Linda Adams of Enid, OK; eldest son Gary Cooper and his wife Diane of Edmond, OK; and youngest son Jim Cooper and his wife Roseann of Wagoner, OK. ; grandson Randy Adams; granddaughter Robin Harmon and husband Stan, and great grand-daughter Brittnee and husband Michael, great great granddaughter Lily Mae, and cousin Verna Mae Henthorn She was preceded in death by her husband Marion, her sister Burhmaline McGuffee and one granddaughter Kristi Rogers, sonin- law Leo Wayne Adams. Memorials can be made to the DAV and the Enid Humane Society with Brown- Cummings Funeral Home serving as custodian of the funds. Condolences may be made to the family online at WWW.Brown-Cummings.com