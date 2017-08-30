Hennessey drops opener to OCA 23-17

The Hennessey Eagles dropped their first game of the season Friday night against Oklahoma Christian Academy 23-17. At one point in the game the hometown Eagles were down 23-3 in the third quarter, but battled back and had an opportunity late to win the game, but a fourth and 2 incomplete pass ended their chance at victory.

OCA got the scoring underway in the first quarter when senior quarterback Kody Wilson ran 35 yards for a touchdown to put the score at 7-0 in favor of OCA. Hennessey responded with an eight play, 59 yard drive of their own that ended with a Kevin Suarez 32 yard field goal to bring the score to 7-3.

