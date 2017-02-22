Hennessey Eagles are district champs

Hennessey avoided a potential pothole on its road to the state tournament last weekend. The major obstacles, however, still lie ahead. The Eagles knocked off Chisholm 72-52 on the road last Saturday to claim a Class 3A district championship. The victory was the 15th straight for the Eagles and avenged a loss to the Longhorns that ended Hennessey’s season a year ago.

