Hennessey Eagles are district champs

Wed, 02/22/2017 - 12:00am News Staff
By: 
Michael Swisher

Hennessey avoided a potential pothole on its road to the state tournament last weekend. The major obstacles, however, still lie ahead. The Eagles knocked off Chisholm 72-52 on the road last Saturday to claim a Class 3A district championship. The victory was the 15th straight for the Eagles and avenged a loss to the Longhorns that ended Hennessey’s season a year ago.

 

Category: 
Sports

