Hennessey High School Scholarship awards hand out over a million dollars in scholarships

The Hennessey high school awards banquet was held earlier this month and just over a million dollars’ worth of scholarships were handed out with 114 scholarships given.

The students that brought home the most were: Viviana Rojas Madrid with a total of $290,811 most of which came from the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship, and will pay for all tuition, expenses, room and board for undergraduate study at the University of Chicago. Malina Lemmons total came to $244,400 most which came from the University of Oklahoma. Katie Soudek brought home $105,050 in scholarships from various places.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/