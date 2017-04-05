Hennessey Hometown Hootenanny lineup

The last Hootenanny will be held at 7:00 pm, April 8, 2017, at the Ortman auditorium located in the Hennessey public library at 525 S. Main.

The lineup includes Jimmy Berkenbile, Shae Brinson, Chris & McKenzie Gordon, Step-N-Rhythm Cloggers, Dorinda (Stitt) Stewart, Christy Meek, Cristopher Choate, Josh Curran and Buck Goucher.

