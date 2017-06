The Hennessey Lady Eagles of Softball strike a pose with their sponsors. Pictured from left: Kamree McNulty, Harlee Dowell, Trysta Failing, Kassidy Amburn, Hailey Smith, Noelle Pollard, Karlee McNulty, Mailey Scott, Madi Vaverka and Juliana Macy.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/