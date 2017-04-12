Hennessey Middle School student takes her sport nationwide

One look at Hennessey Middle School student Madison Collier, 14, and she seems like any other unassuming young student, but dig a little deeper and you will find an athlete that not only is at the top of the her sport in the state of Oklahoma, but one who is near the top nationwide.

For the last several years, Collier has competed with the best of the best around the U.S. in the USA Track and Field and Amateur Athletic Union’s Junior Olympic events. In 2014, 2015 and 2016, Collier made it all the way to nationals, placing each time in the discus throwing event, most recently, in 2016, Collier placed fifth in both discus and shot put.

According to father Richard Collier, Madison started participating in throwing events as early as the fifth grade. “The school has a summer track program, we decided we would try it for a summer,” Richard Collier said.

Collier added that Madison’s older sister Jordan also competed in throwing sports in high school and that Madison kind of fell into the events.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/