Hennessey School Board decides to place multi-purpose facility at current pool location

After almost an hour and a half of discussion, the Hennessey Board of Education voted 3 to 2 to place the newly approved multi-purpose facility on the location of the current town pool.

Dr. Mike Woods spoke init ial ly regarding the placement of the dome. Previously the district had created an online survey which allowed citizens to voice their opinions on a variety of locations for the dome, look of the dome and anticipated uses of the dome.

