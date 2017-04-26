Hennessey school board holds special meeting

The special meeting was held just before the regular meeting, lasting only 10 minutes. Newly appointed school board clerk, Dr. James Matthew Matousek, was running late due to an emergency at work. Kevin Fuksa, board president, nominated Patrick Griffin as temporary clerk.

Everyone was in agreement that Patrick Griffin should fill in.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/