Hennessey School board revisits location of multipurpose facility

Last month, after an hour and a half of discussion involving dozens of community members, the Hennessey Board of Education voted 3-2 to place the proposed multi-purpose facility at the location of the current town pool. Monday, the board revisited that decision, and while making no formal decision at the Monday night regular meeting of the school board left open the question of whether the facility will in fact be going where the present pool is located.

Item 3.01 of the board’s agenda was listed as, “Discussion and possible board action regarding placement and parking for multipurpose facility.”

