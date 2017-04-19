Hennessey schoolshave golf teams

Hennessey high school boy’s golf team have participated in five tournaments to date and will have their regional qualifier at Boiling Springs in Woodward next Monday. Member competing are Dalton Vinson, Yosbith Fierro, Juan Gonzalez, Wesley Hardin and Kaden Mitchell.

Morgan Baggitt, Javier Vargas, Derik Fuksa, Ulysses Solis, and Tyler Hawk have also participated in two tournaments including the Hennessey Invitational that took place April 6 at Turkey Creek Golf Course.

