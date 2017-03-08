Hennessey senior is named to 2017 Academic All-State

Katherine Soudek, an HHS senior, was named as a 2017 Academic All-Stater by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.

Katie was one of 100 top public high school seniors selected from 551 nominations statewide from 77 schools in 68 Oklahoma school districts.

She will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and medallion at the foundation’s 31st annual Academic Awards Banquet Sat., May 20, at the Renaissance Tulsa Convention Center.

