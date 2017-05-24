Hennessey Utilities Authority Special meeting

Mon., May 22, 2017, at 8:30 a.m. the town board met to discuss the contract with Shafer, Kline and Warren (SKW) to change the contract with them to include work for the sewer addition north of Highway 51.

There is currently no sewer lines that run on the south side of Highway 51. Once the city installs the new sewage line, all businesses will be required to hook up to the new line to dispose of their waste.

The town estimates the cost will be anywhere from $350 thousand to $450 thousand for the project.

Town board member, Mike Shaw, made it no secret that his priority was getting a swimming pool, not a sewage line.

Other board members attending were Raymond Kirby, Keith Meek, Bert Gritz, Wes Hardin, town administrator Tiffany Tillman, and Water Department Supervisor Curtis Turner. The only audience member was the Hennessey Clipper Reporter.

