Here we go again with the Oklahoma Legislature

Last week it was announced that Gov. Mary Fallin plans to call a special session to begin on Sept. 25. The reason, which has been widely reported, is the $215 million budget shortfall brought about by the Oklahoma Supreme Court's decision rejecting the legislature's $1.50 per pack cigarette fee as an impermissible tax increase. Interestingly, there are still a couple of issues the court has not ruled on, which could increase the shortfall figure.

Recently, Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall again brought up the idea of the cigarette tax and stated that House Republicans will again consider raising the tax. If however, they are not able to get Democrat support for the measure (for a tax measure to pass 75 percent must agree), McCall intends to put the matter to a vote of the people.

